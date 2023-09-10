NAB prosecutor general resigns

ISLAMABAD: Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Syed Asghar Haider has resigned from his office.

Sources said that prosecutor general NAB has sent his resignation letter to the chairman NAB. “He has resigned from his office owing to personal engagements,” sources said.

Haider, a former judge of the Lahore High Court, was appointed NAB prosecutor general in January 2018 for a period of three years. His office term as prosecutor general NAB would have completed by March 2024.

