UBG demands FPCCI elections in Dec

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Ali Hassam Asghar on Saturday demanded that elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) should be held in December under impartial election commission.

While addressing a press conference Hassam demanded that audit of the accounts of the FPCCI should also be conducted.

He alleged that their political rivals instead of responding to the DGTO's letter they are threatening the Federal Commerce Minister.

Hassam said that our apex Body FPCCI had failed to deliver in 3 years. He further said for the first time, a businessman became the caretaker federal minister of industry and commerce adding that instead of supporting him our political rivals are attacking him.

