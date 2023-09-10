BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 Kg.

Around, 200 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 378 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot

Comments

1000 characters

Firm trend on cotton market

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

‘Review of Judgments and Orders Act’ Law ministry files review petition against SC verdict

Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

USAID ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference: US announces $40m new diaspora investment

Telecom industry: Govt to bring power tariff at par with other industries

KATI signs accord with global cyber security giant

Read more stories