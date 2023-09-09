BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Apex committee of SIFC focuses on efforts to improve business, investment climate

  • Army chief pledges unwavering support to backstop the government’s efforts for economic revival
APP Published 09 Sep, 2023 10:10pm

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the 5th Apex Committee meeting's proceedings on Saturday, concentrating on efforts to enhance the country's business and investment climate, according to APP.

The second session was arranged to seek input from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Information Technology and Telecommunications, National Food Security and Research, and Water Resources for improving the business and investment climate in the Country.

The meeting was chaired by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers, and high-level government officials.

Ministries presented comprehensive plans, covering milestones, timelines, and solutions to overcome major challenges.

The committee unanimously decided to take all decisions in the larger interest of the Country and deal with the menace of smuggling, hoarding, and market manipulations with iron hands through an elaborate enforcement mechanism.

The Prime Minister directed the ministries to optimally utilize the short interim period for a positive contribution while also initiating medium and long-term policy interventions.

Chief of Army Staff pledged unwavering support of Pakistan Army to backstop the government’s efforts for economic revival of the country.

Pakistan Army’s top brass on Thursday resolved to assist the government “wholeheartedly” in curbing all illegal activities that hamper economic stability, growth, and investors’ confidence, a press release from its media wing Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) stated.

The military’s top brass also reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

