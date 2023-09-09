‘More relentless’ than John Wick franchise: Karan Johar says India has not seen a movie like ‘Kill’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, whose latest film ‘Kill’ premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, has called it more “relentless” than the ‘John Wick’ action franchise. His remarks came during a panel conversation, which was held before the premiere, with Variety.

Speaking about the move away from drama and rom-com, genres Johar has usually made movies on, the filmmaker said this would be the “most violent film ever made in India”.

“I don’t think India’s actually seen a film like this at all,” Johar was quoted as saying by Variety. “While it’s constricted in a train, the kind of unabashedly, emotional violence that this film has, I would say, in fact, it is the most violent film ever made in India.

“Even John Wick still gives you some respite. This one is much more relentless.”

The John Wick franchise, starring Keanu Reeves as an assassin, has grossed over $1 billion worldwide, spanning four films. They are widely appreciated for their highly-choreographed action sequences, reminiscent of Hong Kong action movies.

‘Kill’, which the Indian filmmaker drew a comparison with, has, meanwhile, been produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, an Oscar winner for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, and Dharma Productions, owned by Johar. The movie has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat who is known for Netflix film ‘Long Live Brij Mohan’ and the Prime Video series ‘Rasbhari.’

All the action takes placed on an express train to New Delhi, where Indian army commandos Amrit and Viresh are on a mission to rescue Amrit’s girlfriend Tulika. She is betrothed to someone else against her wishes. Matters go awry when more than 40 bandits board the train with the intent to loot and kidnap. Visceral, gut-wrenching and pulse-pounding action ensues within the close confines of the train.

“The concept of this adrenaline-rushing, extremely violent, non-stop genre film based on a moving train, to maintain action for one hour, 40 minutes-plus and do that with an emotional energy, I thought would be a challenge for everyone,” Johar added in his conversation with Variety.

“I’ve always wanted to do this kind of genre film, but I just never had the talent pool until now.”

Bhat said the movie is “extreme action”.

“Because that’s where the novelty of the film is, because it’s a closed setup — it’s just in one train, it’s just three-four coaches. The dacoits are in a train and the train won’t stop,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

“They want to loot and they don’t want to let the passengers get off. But after a point of time, they want to get down but they can’t get down. So the hunter becomes the hunted.”