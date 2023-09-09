BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘More relentless’ than John Wick franchise: Karan Johar says India has not seen a movie like ‘Kill’

  • Bollywood filmmaker's latest production premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday
BR Life & Style Published September 9, 2023 Updated September 9, 2023 06:52pm
Photo courtesy: Dharma Productions/Sikhya Entertainment
Photo courtesy: Dharma Productions/Sikhya Entertainment

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, whose latest film ‘Kill’ premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, has called it more “relentless” than the ‘John Wick’ action franchise. His remarks came during a panel conversation, which was held before the premiere, with Variety.

Speaking about the move away from drama and rom-com, genres Johar has usually made movies on, the filmmaker said this would be the “most violent film ever made in India”.

“I don’t think India’s actually seen a film like this at all,” Johar was quoted as saying by Variety. “While it’s constricted in a train, the kind of unabashedly, emotional violence that this film has, I would say, in fact, it is the most violent film ever made in India.

“Even John Wick still gives you some respite. This one is much more relentless.”

The John Wick franchise, starring Keanu Reeves as an assassin, has grossed over $1 billion worldwide, spanning four films. They are widely appreciated for their highly-choreographed action sequences, reminiscent of Hong Kong action movies.

‘Kill’, which the Indian filmmaker drew a comparison with, has, meanwhile, been produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, an Oscar winner for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, and Dharma Productions, owned by Johar. The movie has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat who is known for Netflix film ‘Long Live Brij Mohan’ and the Prime Video series ‘Rasbhari.’

Karan Johar on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ competing with ‘Barbenheimer’

All the action takes placed on an express train to New Delhi, where Indian army commandos Amrit and Viresh are on a mission to rescue Amrit’s girlfriend Tulika. She is betrothed to someone else against her wishes. Matters go awry when more than 40 bandits board the train with the intent to loot and kidnap. Visceral, gut-wrenching and pulse-pounding action ensues within the close confines of the train.

“The concept of this adrenaline-rushing, extremely violent, non-stop genre film based on a moving train, to maintain action for one hour, 40 minutes-plus and do that with an emotional energy, I thought would be a challenge for everyone,” Johar added in his conversation with Variety.

“I’ve always wanted to do this kind of genre film, but I just never had the talent pool until now.”

Pakistani-Canadian film to debut at Toronto International Film Festival

Bhat said the movie is “extreme action”.

“Because that’s where the novelty of the film is, because it’s a closed setup — it’s just in one train, it’s just three-four coaches. The dacoits are in a train and the train won’t stop,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

“They want to loot and they don’t want to let the passengers get off. But after a point of time, they want to get down but they can’t get down. So the hunter becomes the hunted.”

Netflix Prime Video Karan Johar Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Comments

1000 characters

‘More relentless’ than John Wick franchise: Karan Johar says India has not seen a movie like ‘Kill’

Bilawal says Zardari's delimitation statement his personal view, insists on timely elections

Pakistan caretaker PM, world leaders offer solidarity after devastating Morocco quake

PIA says govt support ‘eases out’ financial woes, ‘restructuring also on track’

Imran Khan challenges Army Act and Official Secrets Act amendments in top court

ECP obligated to hold elections as per Constitution: Zardari

Pakistan’s textile exports fall 6% year-on-year in August, clock in at $1.48bn: APTMA

Babar Azam says advantage Pakistan ahead of India clash

China seeking private investment in major projects

Modi uses ‘Bharat’ for G20 nameplate, not India, amid name-change row

Saudi’s MBS arrives in India for G20 summit

Read more stories