NLC forges strategic partnership with Globalink Logistics

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Globalink Logistics, solidifying their commitment to enhance global logistics operations.

Signing ceremony of the MoU was held at Dubai. Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General of NLC and Siddique Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Globalink Logistics, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from both NLC and Globalink Logistics.

The MoU is collaborative effort between NLC and Globalink Logistics aimed at offering comprehensive logistics solutions to the business community for seamless movement of cargo worldwide. This partnership will encompass various modes of transportation, including road, air, and sea routes in addition to allied services, catering to the diverse needs of businesses across the globe.

Major General Rao termed the MoU as a groundbreaking moment and highlighted NLC’s prominent role as the leading multimodal logistics organisation in the country, poised to establish vital regional connectivity through land-based transportation to Central Asian Republics, China and beyond.

Siddique Khan, CEO of Globalink Logistics, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with Pakistan’s most reputed multimodal organisation. He emphasized that this collaboration between the two entities would bring immense benefits to businesses across the region.

