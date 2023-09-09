BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HC Malaysia underscores need for enhancing bilateral trade to $10bn

Press Release Published September 9, 2023 Updated September 9, 2023 07:03am

FAISALABAD: Malaysia is trying its optimum best to enhance bilateral trade with Pakistan from 1.8 to $10bn as according to the World Bank, Pakistan would be included among the top ten economies of the world by 2050, said Mohammad Azhar Bin Mazlan High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he expressed satisfaction over the productive and fruitful bilateral and economic relations between the two countries and said that business communities of Malaysia and Pakistan must collaborate to further enhance the volume of bilateral trade.

He said that more than 50,000 Pakistanis are working in Malaysia while the volume of bilateral trade is only $1.8bn. He said that trade wise of India is number one, Bangladesh is number two while and Pakistan stands third. He said that Malaysia is exporting palm oil, chemicals and electrical items to Pakistan while it is importing some chemicals, fresh fruits and vegetables from Pakistan in addition to the textile products.

He said that Pakistan has recently organized a mango festival in Kuala Lumpur which would open a new market for this exotic Pakistani fruit delicacy. He said that the Muslim countries, Pakistan and Malaysia must focus on the $3trillion international halal market.

He said that Pakistan could export halal products to Middle East and Far East countries. He said that Malaysia is also working proactively on halal products and it has developed halal ice-cream and halal chocolate which are not only popular in Muslim but also in non-Muslim countries.

He said that Malaysia is a member of the ASEAN bloc which has a collective GDP of 2.9trillion with a population of 647million. He said that his country is situated in the centre of this bloc and Pakistan could also re-export its surplus to the other ASEAN countries through Malaysia.

He said that the population of Kuala Lumpur is only 3million which is less than Faisalabad. He said that Malaysia is a net importer of food products. “We are importing chicken, egg and beef from Brazil, Australia and New Zealand”, he said and added that very recently a Pakistani company has started exporting beef to Malaysia.

He said that Pakistan could export fruits and vegetables in addition to the textile products to Malaysia. He said that after value addition the Pakistani products could also be re-exported to the other countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Malaysia asean Exports Bilateral trade FCCI Pakistan and Malaysia Mohammad Azhar Bin Mazlan

Comments

1000 characters

HC Malaysia underscores need for enhancing bilateral trade to $10bn

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories