Dengue positive cases surge in ICT

ISLAMABAD: The dengue positive cases’ tally has surged to 220 cases in the federal Capital as the authorities have detected 13 more cases in the city within the past 24 hours, the District Health Officer (DHO) said.

According to DHO Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Dr Zaeem Zia, out of 13 fresh dengue cases detected in the past 24 hours, nine were reported from rural areas of the capital while four were in urban areas.

Dr Zia said that following the emergence of new cases, the federal capital’s tally has reached 220, of which, 203 cases have been reported since August 15, 2023.

During the current season, the district health authorities have detected a total of 220 dengue positive cases, of which, 149 in rural areas and 71 in urban areas.

Despite continued Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) drive by DHO Islamabad, the dengue cases are emerging at an alarming ratio. During the past 24 hours, the authorities have conducted 31 IRS, taking total IRS to 2,778 in the session while six fogging operations have already been conducted in the capital city.

The health authorities have advised the public to take necessary preventive measures while also directing the management of medical facilities in Islamabad to dedicate special counters for dengue-related cases.

The district administration is already making efforts to control the larvae through various coping mechanisms. The dengue virus is spread through a specific mosquito in the summer season. They are able to form larvae in places with water. Thus, the authorities always recommend keeping oneself away from water facilities.

The DHO Islamabad has urged the people to take the following preventive measures to protect themselves from the virus: (i) Wear long sleeves, (ii) use repellents and avoid going outside after sunset, (iii) avoid places with standing water, uncut grass and garbage piles, (iv) avoid self-medication but seek doctor’s advice, and (vi) contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your areas.

Dr Zia said that the district health administration has deployed all the staff to deal with the dengue situation and at present, the situation was under control. He said that he himself was visiting the field along with the teams and engages with community for creating awareness on dengue and monitors the surveillance. “We make sure that all houses are covered following the standard instructions that help us to stop the spread of dengue.”

The DHO has advised the masses to take the following precautions to prevent the collection of stagnant water: (i) Remove or empty containers that can collect rainwater, (ii) Ensure proper water flow and prevent water from pooling, (iii) Cover water storage containers, (iv) Repair any leaks that may create standing water, and (v) Dispose of items that are not in use and may accumulate water.

Dengue results in a deficiency of platelets in the person getting it. It also turns into life-threatening disease in case there is no proper treatment. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention shares that you may see the following symptoms of dengue: (i) Belly pain, tenderness, (ii) Vomiting (at least three times in 24 hours), (iii) Bleeding from the nose or gums, (iv) Vomiting blood, or blood in the stool, (v) Feeling tired, restless, or irritable. And it also suggests to see a doctor immediately to ensure proper treatment for the disease.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023