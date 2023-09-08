Caretaker setup is ‘empowered’ to bring economic reforms: Solangi

Information minister Murtaza Solangi on Friday said the caretaker setup is empowered to take key economic decisions as well as to bring reforms where needed.

He said that during a press conference of key ministers of the interim government on a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Addressing the presser were also caretaker Finance minister Shamshad Akhtar, Commerce minister Gohar Ejaz, and Power minister Mohammad Ali.

Solangi said the caretaker government is mandated for policy intervention, as a joint session in the previous PDM-led government has passed the Election (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which provided the interim setup additional powers to take important economic decisions.

“Today’s SIFC meeting was focused on reducing government’s expenditures and how to bring down the circular debt. Removing obstacles to foreign investment and bringing improvement in the performance of the state-owned enterprises (SOE) was also discussed,” he said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also informed about the SIFC meeting via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Today, [I] chaired the meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Apex Committee. The army chief, federal cabinet members, provincial chief ministers, and officials were present. Throughout the day-long session, various ministries provided briefings aimed at alleviating Pakistan’s economic challenges,“ he wrote.

The meeting would continue tomorrow as well, he added.

Speaking about the discussions of her ministry, Finance czar Shamshad Akhtar said creation of a central monitoring unit and a SOE policy was proposed.

She said that removing restrictions from imports to expand economy was also discussed during the meeting.

Answering a question about depleting foreign exchange reserves, Akhtar said the government is in touch with multilateral lenders such as the World Bank and Asian Development, and the mission of International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also due in November, which can pave the way for fresh dollar inflows for the country.

“The government is expecting cumulative inflows of $6 billion in the full-year,” she said.

Gohar Ejaz informed that proposals were discussed to increase country’s exports and create more jobs.

“Pakistan’s economy has shrunk by up to $30 billion,” he said.

The commerce minister said industries could be revived when there was no shortage of raw materials and smuggling was curbed. Making power prices competitive for the industries was also one of the proposals he gave during the meeting, the minister added.

Energy minister Muhammad Ali said discussions were made regarding measures to curb electricity theft and bring governance reforms in Discos.

The meeting also discussed minimising capacity charges to power producers, he added.

He said the interim government is in discussion with the IMF about the dividend plug-in back scheme, which is expected to cater to mounting debt crisis.