LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose at the start of trading on Friday, brushing off losses in Tokyo and Shanghai.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.2 percent to 7,456.95 points.

European stock markets climb at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.4 percent to 15,776.11 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 7,216.00.