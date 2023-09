LONDON: European stock markets rose at the start of trading Monday after gains in Tokyo as weak US jobs data firmed expectations that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.6 percent to 7,506.08 points.

European stock markets steady, euro down on inflation data

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index grew 0.4 percent to 15,902.91 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 percent to 7,336.48.