BAFL 39.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.59%)
BIPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
FABL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
HUBC 80.94 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PPL 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.89%)
PRL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.1%)
SSGC 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
TRG 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By 15.5 (0.34%)
BR30 16,202 Increased By 105.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,879 Increased By 121.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 40.9 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China’s Huawei launches Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone for presale

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 09:33am

BEIJING: China’s Huawei Technologies on Friday started presales for its Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone, adding a new version to a series that has captured global attention for revealing the Chinese tech firm’s success in beating back against US sanctions.

With no prior advertising, as it did for the launch of the Mate 60 Pro smartphone last week, the company announced on its official online store that it would start taking orders for the phone from 10:08 a.m. (0208 GMT) with delivery by Oct. 9.

Specifications the company provided for the phone touted its capability to link-up to two satellites concurrently and larger internal storage versus the Mate 60 Pro.

It did not release its price. Speed tests shared by buyers on Chinese social media have suggested that the Mate 60 Pro is capable of download speeds exceeding those of top-line 5G phones.

A tear-down analysis firm TechInsights has also found that the phone is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip that was made in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC).

The discovery is seen as a breakthrough for Huawei, whose access to chipmaking tools essential for producing the most advanced handset models has been restricted since 2019 by the US This previously left the company only able to launch limited batches of 5G models using stockpiled chips.

The company on Friday also launched the Huawei Mate X5, a new version of its foldable phone series.

China Huawei Technologies smartphone Mate

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Huawei launches Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone for presale

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

SC rejects PDM’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Read more stories