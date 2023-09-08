Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Sistan-Baluchistan

TEHRAN: Assailants have shot dead two Iranian policemen in Sistan-Baluchistan province, state media reported, the latest in a spate of attacks on security forces in the southeastern region.

The attack occurred in the rugged countryside near Iran’s border with Pakistan, the official news agency IRNA reported late Wednesday.

“The terrorist attack on a police unit at Taftan in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan killed two policemen,” IRNA said.

The identity of the assailants and circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear.