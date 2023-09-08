BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Medical tourism, pharmaceutical industry: Pakistan, KSA start deliberations on cooperation

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have started deliberations on enhancing cooperation in the field of medical tourism and the pharmaceutical industry.

In this connection, a high-level meeting was held here on Thursday between the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, and Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Dr Nadeem Jan.

An official of the Health Ministry, who attended the meeting along with other relevant officials, said that the Saudi ambassador while congratulating the minister on assuming the charge of the Ministry of Health said that Saudi Arabia is keen to cooperate with Pakistan in the health sector like other sectors.

The official said that the government of Pakistan is committed to facilitate investment in the pharma sector and within the next two years aims to enhance the pharma industry’s exports to $1 billion from current over $350 million level.

The government of Pakistan is aiming to increase the pharma industry’s exports to $5 billion in the next five years for which necessary arrangements including giving incentives to the industry are being worked out, the official said.

The health minister elaborated his integrated agenda for the development of the health sector as per the vision of the caretaker prime minister. He shared that Pakistan is the first country in the world to organise the Global Health Security Summit. “We have formulated an integrated strategy to increase the export of the pharma industry. Effective measures are being taken to increase the capacity of the pharma industry,” the minister said.

It was agreed to promote medical tourism in this sector, which has vast potential for investment as thousands of Pakistani health professionals are serving in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi envoy appreciated the creation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC),saying it was a good initiative which would help promote investment in the country. The Saudi ambassador remarked that his country will benefit from Pakistan’s medical sector.

He said that during the meeting, bilateral cooperation, and issues of mutual interest were discussed. The minister acknowledged and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s deep commitment to Pakistan and the welfare of its people.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historical and religious fraternal relations, he added. In every hour of difficulty, Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan. The hearts of the people of both countries beat in unison.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan KSA Pharmaceutical Industry health sector Pharma sector Pharma exports caretaker government SIFC caretaker Health Minister Saudi envoy Dr Nadeem Jan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy Medical tourism

Comments

1000 characters

Medical tourism, pharmaceutical industry: Pakistan, KSA start deliberations on cooperation

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Bench on audio leaks case: SC to announce verdict on recusal of judges today

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read more stories