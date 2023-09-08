PDWP approves six development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes of public buildings and road sector with an estimated cost of Rs 5612.725 million in its 15th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Thursday. The first approved scheme was provision of missing facilities at the Board of Revenue at the cost of Rs 1011.511 million.

The other two development scheme were construction of new government officers residence (GOR) near Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-9, Lahore, at the rationalized cost of Rs 1644.000 million and construction of one multi-storey building for residences of Grade 11-14 for Staff Colony at Chauburji Garden Estate, Multan Road, Lahore, at the rationalized cost of Rs 780.000 million.

The fourth scheme was construction of Flyover at Railway Phatak Chak RS Shujabad Expressway Length 01.08 km District Multan at the rationalized cost of Rs 1024.000 million.

