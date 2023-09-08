KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 169,226 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,609 tonnes of import cargo and 72,617 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 96,609 comprised of 35,355 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 1,577 tonnes of Chick Peas, 5,200 tonnes of Iron Ore & 54,477 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 72,617 comprised of 36,323 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 29,794 tonnes of Clinkers & 6,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5343 containers comprising of 2504 containers import and 2839 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 774 of 20’s and 845 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 20 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 988 of 20’s and 350 of 40’s loaded containers while 129 of 20’s and 511 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Obsession, Clemens Schulte and Sofia Express Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely Star Globe, Kota Lumba and Ts Dalian have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an edible oil carrier ‘TRF Kirkenes’ sailed out to sea on Thursday (today) morning, while three more ships, Fuwairit, Copenhagen Eagle and TTC Vidyut are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 129,149tonnes, comprising 105,419 tones imports Cargo and 23,730 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,002 Containers (100 TEUs Imports and 1,002 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Banglar Agragoti, PVT Elena and Express Athens & another Navios Lapis, are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Thursday, 07th September, while three more container ships, CSL Manhatton, Big Breezy and MSC Tia-II are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 08th August, 2023.

