SSUET signs MoU with PBGO for scholarly collaboration

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Business Group Organisation (PBGO) to promote mutual understanding and scholarly collaboration by supporting academic activities among faculty and students of Sir Syed University.

Areas of cooperation included joint research, final-year projects, seminars/workshops, annual job fair participation, orientation/awareness sessions, job placement of young graduates, internship programmes, industrial visits, etc.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that the universities play an important role in teaching and learning, research and technology, providing professional training for high-level jobs, as well as the education necessary for the development of the personality.

Sir Syed University is focusing on Transformative Education to find practical ways to develop future aspects in the educational practices of the present.

President of Pakistan Business Group Organisation, Naisr Shaikh said that PBGO aims to make Pakistan’s economy strong and to create opportunities for Young entrepreneurs to accelerate and promote their businesses both locally and internationally.

The PBGO membership gives access to mentors, other business professionals, and a whole host of courses through our various collaborations to help you build your skills and confidence.

On the auspicious occasion, Fawad Sheikh, Vice President PBGO, Ali Arsh Khan, General Secretary PBGO, Mohammad Irfan Dalia, core committee PBGO and Hiba Khan, Chairperson Youth Wing PBGO touched on different aspects of the agreement of mutual interest to promote higher education and encourage creative endeavors and potential of youth through various collaboration.

Registrar Commodore Engr Syed Sarfraz Ali (retired) signed the MoU on behalf of Sir Syed University, while President Nasir Shaikh, signed the agreement for the Pakistan Business Group Organisation.

Earlier Prof Dr Muhammad Rehan gave an impressive presentation about Sir Syed University. The event was attended by the chairmen, faculty members including the director Finance and controller Examination.

