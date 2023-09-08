Rape cases: Punjab govt directed to establish special units

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the provincial government to establish special units in all districts to investigate rape cases.

The court passed this order in a petition of a women victim of criminally assault.

The petitioner challenged the action of the police to change the provisions of rape with Zina in the FIR.

The court during the proceedings was told that in many district no special units under the Anti-Rape Act were established.

The court directed the Punjab government to constitute the special units in order to impart training to the police officers as in many rape cases, the accused escaped punishment due to faulty investigation.

The court said it is mandatory to include a woman police officer in the special unit because during the investigation the female victim would feel comfortable in the presence of a woman police officer.

The court observed that a thorough investigation must be made in the rape and sexual assault cases because the accused gets the benefit of the weak case.

The court disposed of the petition after DPO Sialkot informed the court that a special unit completed its investigation under Section 9 of the Anti-Rape Act into the case in question.

