PTA, TikTok sign MoU to promote digital safety in govt schools

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am
Pic15-084 LAHORE: Sep15- Students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, attend a class at a school in provincial capital. Pakistani officials welcomed millions of children back to school following educational institutions reopened on Tuesday in the country amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections. ONLINE PHOTO by Rana Sajid —
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and TikTok signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday aimed at promoting digital safety in government schools across the country through a multifaceted approach.

The programme includes comprehensive training programmes and guidelines for teachers, parents, and students that will be covered through, workshops, seminars, webinars, awareness videos etc to shed light on the legitimate use of social media and tackle associated risks.

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman (retired), Director General (WAD), and Director General (S&D) as well as representatives from the MoITT attended the event. The Head of Public Policy and Government Relations, Pakistan at TikTok, Fahad Khan Niazi, as well as the Head of Public Policy Programmes South Asia at TikTok, Zara Basharat Higgs, were also present.

The PTA chairman said that the authority remains steadfast in its dedication towards digital safety. This partnership with TikTok, a prominent social media platform, serves as a reaffirmation of PTA’s commitment, towards a more secure and safe online environment.

This collaboration underscored the vision of both organisations for a digital space where safety is paramount. The PTA anticipated that this pioneering initiative will set the stage for other social media platforms to follow suit in establishing a partnership with the PTA to enhance the local digital environment.

A delegation of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan (CAP) visited the PTA Headquarters on Thursday.

The delegation met with the PTA chairman to discuss matters of mutual interest. The primary focus of the meeting was to deliberate on regulatory matters and concerns regarding the provision of internet services by cable operators in Pakistan.

The PTA chairman extended a warm welcome to the delegation and listened to their concerns. He emphasised that the PTA is proactively reviewing the current CVAS License (Class Value Added Services) regime through a stakeholder consultation process to address issues related to the provision of internet services, taking into account the ever-evolving dynamics of the digital market and technological advancements. The PTA is committed to providing support and facilitation to the cable industry within the legal parameters, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

