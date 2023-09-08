KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== National Foods 07.09.2023 03.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in Limited Thursday P.M for the Period Progress ended June 30, 2023 Descon Oxychem 07.09.2023 02.30 Annual Accounts Meeting in Limited Thursday P.M for the Period Progress ended June 30, 2023 ==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023