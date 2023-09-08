Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
National Foods 07.09.2023 03.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Limited Thursday P.M for the Period Progress
ended June
30, 2023
Descon Oxychem 07.09.2023 02.30 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Limited Thursday P.M for the Period Progress
ended June
30, 2023
==========================================================================================
