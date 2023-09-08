WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 7, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 6-Sep-23 5-Sep-23 1-Sep-23 31-Aug-23
Chinese yuan 0.103406 0.103553 0.103549 0.103144
Euro 0.81227 0.81121 0.815329 0.817179
Japanese yen 0.005115 0.005143 0.005163 0.0051476
U.K. pound 0.948795 0.949057 0.95326 0.953426
U.S. dollar 0.755952 0.75595 0.751871 0.751913
Algerian dinar 0.005518 0.005524 0.005515 0.0055234
Australian dollar 0.484036 0.483884 0.486536 0.487616
Botswana pula 0.05526 0.055184 0.055413 0.0557168
Brazilian real 0.151932 0.152106 0.152472 0.152787
Brunei dollar 0.555194 0.55691 0.556849
Canadian dollar 0.553649 0.554744 0.553661 0.555697
Chilean peso 0.000869 0.000884 0.000881 0.0008802
Czech koruna 0.033526 0.033583 0.0339771
Danish krone 0.108938 0.108839 0.1094 0.109655
Indian rupee 0.009098 0.009114 0.009095 0.0090944
Israeli New Shekel 0.198517 0.199354 0.198121 0.19782
Korean won 0.000571 0.000573 0.000569 0.000569
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45081 2.45239 2.44247
Malaysian ringgit 0.161839 0.162204 0.162006
Mauritian rupee 0.016508 0.016482 0.016524 0.0164716
Mexican peso 0.043 0.043573 0.04394 0.0444472
New Zealand dollar 0.443252 0.447787 0.449393 0.448704
Norwegian krone 0.070681 0.070274 0.070985 0.0705684
Omani rial 1.96607 1.96606 1.95556
Peruvian sol 0.204145 0.20387 0.20366
Philippine peso 0.013312 0.013363 0.0132608
Polish zloty 0.18044 0.181531 0.182214 0.183063
Qatari riyal 0.207679 0.207679 0.20657
Russian ruble 0.007726 0.00775 0.007804 0.0078052
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201587 0.201587 0.20051
Singapore dollar 0.555194 0.55691 0.556849
South African rand 0.039255 0.039313 0.040076 0.0402372
Swedish krona 0.068136 0.068169 0.068704 0.0691936
Swiss franc 0.849289 0.850529 0.851834 0.853283
Thai baht 0.021299 0.02135 0.021449 0.021525
Trinidadian dollar 0.112251 0.11269 0.111703
U.A.E. dirham 0.205841 0.205841 0.204741
Uruguayan peso 0.019962 0.019959 0.019956 0.0200019
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
