WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 7, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Sep-23 5-Sep-23 1-Sep-23 31-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103406 0.103553 0.103549 0.103144 Euro 0.81227 0.81121 0.815329 0.817179 Japanese yen 0.005115 0.005143 0.005163 0.0051476 U.K. pound 0.948795 0.949057 0.95326 0.953426 U.S. dollar 0.755952 0.75595 0.751871 0.751913 Algerian dinar 0.005518 0.005524 0.005515 0.0055234 Australian dollar 0.484036 0.483884 0.486536 0.487616 Botswana pula 0.05526 0.055184 0.055413 0.0557168 Brazilian real 0.151932 0.152106 0.152472 0.152787 Brunei dollar 0.555194 0.55691 0.556849 Canadian dollar 0.553649 0.554744 0.553661 0.555697 Chilean peso 0.000869 0.000884 0.000881 0.0008802 Czech koruna 0.033526 0.033583 0.0339771 Danish krone 0.108938 0.108839 0.1094 0.109655 Indian rupee 0.009098 0.009114 0.009095 0.0090944 Israeli New Shekel 0.198517 0.199354 0.198121 0.19782 Korean won 0.000571 0.000573 0.000569 0.000569 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45081 2.45239 2.44247 Malaysian ringgit 0.161839 0.162204 0.162006 Mauritian rupee 0.016508 0.016482 0.016524 0.0164716 Mexican peso 0.043 0.043573 0.04394 0.0444472 New Zealand dollar 0.443252 0.447787 0.449393 0.448704 Norwegian krone 0.070681 0.070274 0.070985 0.0705684 Omani rial 1.96607 1.96606 1.95556 Peruvian sol 0.204145 0.20387 0.20366 Philippine peso 0.013312 0.013363 0.0132608 Polish zloty 0.18044 0.181531 0.182214 0.183063 Qatari riyal 0.207679 0.207679 0.20657 Russian ruble 0.007726 0.00775 0.007804 0.0078052 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201587 0.201587 0.20051 Singapore dollar 0.555194 0.55691 0.556849 South African rand 0.039255 0.039313 0.040076 0.0402372 Swedish krona 0.068136 0.068169 0.068704 0.0691936 Swiss franc 0.849289 0.850529 0.851834 0.853283 Thai baht 0.021299 0.02135 0.021449 0.021525 Trinidadian dollar 0.112251 0.11269 0.111703 U.A.E. dirham 0.205841 0.205841 0.204741 Uruguayan peso 0.019962 0.019959 0.019956 0.0200019 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

