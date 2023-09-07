Caretaker PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reaffirmed on Thursday Pakistan’s resolve to rid the country of terrorism.

‘‘Thanks to our alert forces, the terrorist attack on military posts near the Pak-Afghan border in Chitral was repelled with heavy casualties on the terrorist side,’’ he tweeted.

“Our resolve to eradicate terrorism remains unshaken, and all our citizens stand firm with us.’’

On Wednesday, at least 12 militants were killed when the Pakistani military repelled a major terrorist attack on two border posts in the Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The brave soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the statement, the clash started after a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons attacked two Pakistani military posts closer to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

In the statement, it was noted that “terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel, and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up,” and that “they were timely shared with the interim Afghan government.”

The military posts were already on high alert because of a heightened risk environment, as per the press statement.

However, during the firefight, four brave soldiers embraced Shahadat, the statement.

On August 8, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said the surge in terrorism in the recent past was a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get the talks re-initiated.

He stated that the only choice for militants was to submit to the writ of the state.

In his message on Defence and Martyrs’ Day (September 6), Kakar said the nation stood united alongside the country’s armed forces to thwart “evil designs” against Pakistan’s prosperity and integrity.

The caretaker premier said that Pakistanis should “pledge to renew the spirit of loyalty and service to Pakistan and pay tribute to valiant sons of the soil who embraced ‘Shahadat’ while ensuring the nation’s security.”

The caretaker prime minister said September 6 is remembered as a day of vigour, bravery, courage and resilience.

Meanwhile, the COAS in his message said attempts to fracture the relationship between the army and the people of Pakistan have been foiled.

“The bond of trust between the public and army is an ‘asset’,” the army chief said.

He said some people had recently tried to harm that relationship, and the army had foiled the attempt with restraint and wisdom.

General Asim Munir said the army had displayed exemplary professionalism in the 1965 war, adding: “The army is ready to respond to any act of aggression every soldier and officer values the defence of the country more than his life.”