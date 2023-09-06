BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
Twelve terrorists killed as armed forces repel border attack in Chitral: ISPR

  • Four soldiers were also martyred during the exchange of fire, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published September 6, 2023

At least 12 militants were killed when the Pakistani military repelled a major terrorist attack on two border posts in the Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, the military's media wing said.

"The brave soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the statement, the clash started after a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons attacked two Pakistani military posts closer to Pakistan Afghanistan border.

In the statement, it was noted that "terrorists' movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel, and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up," and that "they were timely shared with the Interim Afghan government."

The military posts were already on high alert because of a heightened risk environment, according to the press statement.

However, during the fierce firefight, four brave soldiers who had fought valiantly embraced Shahadat, the statement added.

The statement said that "the area is being sanitized to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area."

The press release stated that the Pakistani security forces are committed to ending the threat of terrorism, and that such "sacrifices made by our brave soldiers only serve to reinforce our resolve."

It further stated that the valiant residents of Chitral staunchly support the security forces and are resolute to prevent the terrorists from destroying the region's tranquillity.

The statement emphasised that the interim Afghan government must uphold its commitments and prevent terrorists from using Afghan territory to carry out attacks against Pakistan.

