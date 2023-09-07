China’s premier says ready to resume exchanges with Australia: state media

BEIJING: China’s Premier Li Qiang told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday that Beijing was ready to work with Canberra to resume exchanges in different areas, Chinese state media reported.

Li told the Australian leader on the sidelines of talks in Indonesian capital Jakarta that a sound and stable bilateral relationship would benefit both countries, according to Xinhua.

The agency did not say in which areas Beijing was willing to work more closely but said there was a positive momentum in ties with Australia.

Canberra is seeking to stabilise relations after years of friction over political and economic issues including Chinese sanctions on Australian imports.

Li said the Asia-Pacific region was the shared home of both countries and Beijing would work with Australia to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

It came as Albanese confirmed he would travel to China later this year at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping as tensions thaw between the two countries, without giving a precise date.

“I… confirmed the invitation from President Xi,” Albanese told reporters after meeting Li, adding he “will visit China later this year at a mutually agreeable time”.