No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Office (PMO) has put a bar on direct meetings or correspondence by the heads of autonomous/semi-autonomous corporations/organizations with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, sans through the proper channel.

Additional Secretary Prime Minister Office, Nazar Muhammad Buzdar, in a letter to all Secretaries/Additional Secretaries Incharge stated that recently, it has been observed that heads of autonomous bodies/corporations and other government functionaries are directly approaching the Prime Minister and the PMO with the requests of calls/meetings and other issues pertaining to particular Public Sector Organizations.

According to the PMO, the Prime Minister was also apprised that Channel of Communication has formally been prescribed in Rules of Business, 1973 and Secretariat Instructions, 2004 which are to be followed in letter and spirit by all Government functionaries.

We will try to ensure financial discipline: caretaker PM Kakar addresses maiden cabinet meeting

PMO, in its letter has sought attention of all ministries/divisions/departments/autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies/public sector companies is invited towards the rule 5 and d 56 of the Rules of Business, 1973, which prescribe the method of transaction of Government business.

Further, paras 40 to 53 of Secretariat Instructions (Edition 2004) provide for the detailed instructions on channel of communication which is required to be followed by all concerned. Moreover, if orders of the Prime Minister or the Federal Cabinet are required in any matter, the procedure in this behalf also stands delineated in rule 15, 16 and 18 of Rules of Business-1973.

In view thereof, the Prime Minister has directed that no head of Public Sector Organization/Company or Department of the Federal Government shall approach or write to the Prime Minister directly and all such requests or cases shall be routed through the Divisions concerned in accordance with the rules and instructions.

PMO, in its letter has advised all Secretaries/Additional Secretaries of the Divisions to bring instructions in the knowledge of head of Departments/Public Sector Organizations functioning under their administrative control for strict compliance.

