SNGPL taking ‘decisive action’ against gas pilferers

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Islamabad has been taking decisive action against gas pilferers, FIRs have been registered against more than 34 persons, and courts have imposed heavy fines on gas pilferers besides cancellation of their bails under sections 462-c and 462-d and sending them to Adiala Jail.

Law enforcement agencies have also joined hands with the SNGPL to safeguard the national asset.

The company will leave no stone unturned to bring the line losses to zero level, said Shahid Akram, an official spokesman of SNGPL, here on Wednesday.

While responding to a question, he stated that on special instructions of Managing Director Amir Tufail to minimise the line losses, Chief Engineer Islamabad Region Masam Abrar has constituted a special taskforce comprising well-equipped vigilance teams headed by incharges of federal capital area Islamabad, Wah, Attock, Fateh Jang, Taxila, Kahuta, and Murree to trace and bring the culprits involved in gas theft cases to court of law on a daily basis.

He further stated that the SNGPL’s vigilance teams are accompanied by law enforcement agencies which are taking aggressive action against those involved in gas theft.

The spokesman said that the regional vigilance teams of Islamabad are busy round the clock in unearthing the illegal gas networks, unauthorised extensions and gas pilferage. He stated that legal teams also are playing an active role in the campaign to bring the culprits to the court of law.

He said that many persons from various localities of Tarnol, Chatha Bakhtawar, Bhara Kahu, and other areas have been sent to Adiala jail after cancellation of their bails from court.

He appealed to the citizens to please join hands with the SNGPL to minimise line losses by informing the nearest gas office about gas theft in their localities, which will not only help save the national asset but will also ensure the safety of adjacent population as illegal extensions and direct use of gas is also a potential threat to the life and properties of adjacent residents. The identity of informers shall never be disclosed, the spokesman added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

