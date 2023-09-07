BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 97.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 80.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
OGDC 95.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
PIOC 84.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PPL 68.69 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.93%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.4%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35.2 (0.77%)
BR30 16,152 Increased By 175.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China bans govt officials from using iPhone for work: WSJ

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

WASHINGTON: China has ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple’s iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The orders were given by superiors to their staff in recent weeks and while it wasn’t clear how widely the orders were being distributed, the WSJ said. The report did not name other phonemakes besides Apple. China’s State Council Information Office could not be immediately reached for comment and Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

China has in recent years grown more concerned over data security and has rolled out new laws and compliance requirements for companies.

In May, the country had urged big state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to play a key role in its drive to attain self-reliance in technology, raising the stakes in the race amid rifts with the United States.

China Wall Street iPhone

Comments

1000 characters

China bans govt officials from using iPhone for work: WSJ

No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

Economic update for August: Upward adjustment in energy tariffs, fuel price hike to strain inflationary pressures: MoF

ECP says 3,600 data entry operators to be assigned to ROs

Exchange companies sector: MCR enhanced to Rs500m as SBP introduces major reforms

Troops repel TTP cross-border raid from Afghanistan

Border gunfight shuts crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Govt to tighten the noose around power thieves

Govt mulls IPO for three major power distribution companies

PPIB approves 30pc raise in basic salaries of its employees

Kakar gives go-ahead to plan aimed at bringing PayPal, Starlink to Pakistan

Read more stories