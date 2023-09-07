BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
Pakistan

LHC tells Khadija Shah, others to approach trial court for bail

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of bail applications of Khadija Shah, Alia Hamza Malik and other accused allegedly involved in Corps Commander House and Askari Tower attack case during May 9 riots and advised them to approach the trial court.

The court had reserved its verdict on the applications. The prosecutor had opposed the bail applications and said most of the accused were on remand for investigations after new provisions were added to the cases. He said the applicants should approach the trial court for their bails. The court accepted the plea of the government and disposed of the applications.

The court observed that after addition of new provisions to the cases, the accused were required to be investigated according to the new provisions. The accused persons were also required to approach the trial court for bail after the addition of new provisions to the cases, the court added. The Sarwar Road and Gulberg police had registered the cases against Khadija Shah and others.

