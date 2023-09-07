Five killed, two hurt as mortar shell hits house in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Five family members including mother and four children were killed while two children were injured when a mortar shell hit a house in Razmak sub-division, district North Waziristan on Wednesday.

Police said that a mortar shell fired from unknown location hit house of Noor Gull, located in village Arsal Kot, Garyoum police station jurisdiction.

The mortar shell attack killed wife and four children of Noor Gull besides leaving two children seriously injured.

The injured children were rushed to Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital Bannu in critical condition. The police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.