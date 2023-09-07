BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
‘IRS Reporting System’ registers 600m dengue control activities

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: The ‘Larvaciding and Fogging/IRS Reporting System’, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has registered more than 600 million dengue surveillance and control activities submitted by more than 76,000 users.

As per the details shared by the PITB here on Wednesday, the system was developed in 2012 with an aim of preventing and controlling dengue outbreaks. It provides assistance in dengue larvae surveillance and remediation using technology, which has helped the concerned departments in dengue control. The application has been helping 70 departments in preventing dengue outbreaks.

Furthermore, important indicators of daily situation reports have been incorporated in the system in the form of reports and dashboard to further facilitate the users and the departments. The app not only monitors the work of the personnel involved in the anti-Dengue campaign, but also the analysis of the data obtained from it is very important for decision making.

Moreover, over 2000 public and private healthcare facilities were using the dengue tracking system to ensure real-time data entry of dengue patients. So far, it has registered 66,704 dengue patients.

In addition to dengue dashboard, anti-dengue app and GP apps have also been upgraded. Integration with labs for direct reporting in dengue tracking system, automation of vector surveillance processes and reporting, enhancement of daily situation report and heat maps were also in progress.

