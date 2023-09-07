IPO chief visits Reap office ‘Efforts on to improve IPR regime in Pakistan’

LAHORE: Chairman Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) Farukh Amil disclosed recently that the organization was updating and upgrading the relevant IP laws in line with international best practices to improve the IPR regime in Pakistan.

Emphasizing the relevance of trademarks in the development of a vibrant rice export sector, he stressed if IP (GI) is not effectively protected, other countries and international trade bodies would infringe and claim our national products for themselves. He was speaking during his recent visit to the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) office in the provincial metropolis. He was accompanied by Registrar of Trademarks Muhammad Rafiq, Deputy Director Trademarks Umme Salma and Deputy Director IP Syed Anjum Raza Bokhari. Haseeb Ali Khan, Acting Chairman REAP, Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah, Samiullah Naeem, Ch Shafiq, Usama Shafiq, Ali Narang and others were also present on this occasion.

The Chairman IPO-Pakistan elaborated the role of IPO-Pakistan and the importance of Intellectual Property (IP) for rice exporters.

The acting Chairman REAP underlined that IP culture did not feature among typical Pakistani businesses. He highlighted some issues being faced by the rice exporters.

The Chairman IPO-Pakistan welcomed suggestions on how IPO Pakistan could help the exporters. With the necessary IP awareness, national legislation, effective enforcement and accession to the relevant international IP treaties, Pakistan would boost international investors’ confidence and enhance exports, he added.

