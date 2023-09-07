BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 97.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 80.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
OGDC 95.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
PIOC 84.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PPL 68.69 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.93%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.4%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35.2 (0.77%)
BR30 16,152 Increased By 175.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IPO chief visits Reap office ‘Efforts on to improve IPR regime in Pakistan’

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: Chairman Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) Farukh Amil disclosed recently that the organization was updating and upgrading the relevant IP laws in line with international best practices to improve the IPR regime in Pakistan.

Emphasizing the relevance of trademarks in the development of a vibrant rice export sector, he stressed if IP (GI) is not effectively protected, other countries and international trade bodies would infringe and claim our national products for themselves. He was speaking during his recent visit to the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) office in the provincial metropolis. He was accompanied by Registrar of Trademarks Muhammad Rafiq, Deputy Director Trademarks Umme Salma and Deputy Director IP Syed Anjum Raza Bokhari. Haseeb Ali Khan, Acting Chairman REAP, Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah, Samiullah Naeem, Ch Shafiq, Usama Shafiq, Ali Narang and others were also present on this occasion.

The Chairman IPO-Pakistan elaborated the role of IPO-Pakistan and the importance of Intellectual Property (IP) for rice exporters.

The acting Chairman REAP underlined that IP culture did not feature among typical Pakistani businesses. He highlighted some issues being faced by the rice exporters.

The Chairman IPO-Pakistan welcomed suggestions on how IPO Pakistan could help the exporters. With the necessary IP awareness, national legislation, effective enforcement and accession to the relevant international IP treaties, Pakistan would boost international investors’ confidence and enhance exports, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IPO Farukh Amil

Comments

1000 characters

IPO chief visits Reap office ‘Efforts on to improve IPR regime in Pakistan’

No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

Economic update for August: Upward adjustment in energy tariffs, fuel price hike to strain inflationary pressures: MoF

ECP says 3,600 data entry operators to be assigned to ROs

Exchange companies sector: MCR enhanced to Rs500m as SBP introduces major reforms

Troops repel TTP cross-border raid from Afghanistan

Border gunfight shuts crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Govt to tighten the noose around power thieves

Govt mulls IPO for three major power distribution companies

PPIB approves 30pc raise in basic salaries of its employees

Kakar gives go-ahead to plan aimed at bringing PayPal, Starlink to Pakistan

Read more stories