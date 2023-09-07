Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Descon Oxychem Limited 7-Sep-23 14:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited 7-Sep-23 09:30
Orient Rental Modaraba 7-Sep-23 12:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited 7-Sep-23 12:30
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures
Limited 7-Sep-23 10:00
Matco Foods Limited 7-Sep-23 11:30
National Foods Limited 7-Sep-23 15:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 8-Sep-23 10:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills
Limited 8-Sep-23 9:30
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Samba Bank Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 8-Sep-23 15:30
GOC (Pak) Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Amreli Steels Limited 8-Sep-23 10:00
Ismail Industries Limited 8-Sep-23 11:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited 9-Sep-23 1:30
Thal Limited 11-Sep-23 15:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited 11-Sep-23 14:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 11-Sep-23 10:30
TPL Trakker Limited 12-Sep-23 11:00
The Hub Power Company Limited 12-Sep-23 10:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 12-Sep-23 16:00
Silkbank Limited 12-Sep-23 11:00
Trust Modaraba 12-Sep-23 11:30
Habib Rice Product Limited 13-Sep-23 11:00
Security Papers Limited 13-Sep-23 9:00
Faysal Bank Limited 15-Sep-23 11:15
Goodluck Industries Limited 15-Sep-23 11:30
=========================================================
