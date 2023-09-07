BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Descon Oxychem Limited                7-Sep-23      14:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited             7-Sep-23      09:30
Orient Rental Modaraba                7-Sep-23      12:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited           7-Sep-23      12:30
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures 
Limited                               7-Sep-23      10:00
Matco Foods Limited                   7-Sep-23      11:30
National Foods Limited                7-Sep-23      15:00
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation                           8-Sep-23      10:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Limited                               8-Sep-23       9:30
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited        8-Sep-23      11:00
Samba Bank Limited                    8-Sep-23      11:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited        8-Sep-23      15:30
GOC (Pak) Limited                     8-Sep-23      11:00
Amreli Steels Limited                 8-Sep-23      10:00
Ismail Industries Limited             8-Sep-23      11:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited       9-Sep-23       1:30
Thal Limited                          11-Sep-23     15:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited                11-Sep-23     14:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited           11-Sep-23     10:30
TPL Trakker Limited                   12-Sep-23     11:00
The Hub Power Company Limited         12-Sep-23     10:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited      12-Sep-23     16:00
Silkbank Limited                      12-Sep-23     11:00
Trust Modaraba                        12-Sep-23     11:30
Habib Rice Product Limited            13-Sep-23     11:00
Security Papers Limited               13-Sep-23      9:00
Faysal Bank Limited                   15-Sep-23     11:15
Goodluck Industries Limited           15-Sep-23     11:30
=========================================================

