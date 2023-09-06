BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 97.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 80.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
OGDC 95.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
PIOC 84.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PPL 68.69 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.93%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.4%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35.2 (0.77%)
BR30 16,152 Increased By 175.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO warns of 'concerning' Covid trends ahead of winter

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned of “concerning trends” for Covid-19 ahead of winter in the...
AFP Published September 6, 2023 Updated September 6, 2023 09:05pm

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned of "concerning trends" for Covid-19 ahead of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, calling for increased vaccinations and surveillance.

While data is limited because many countries have stopped reporting Covid data, the UN health agency estimated that hundreds of thousands of people around the world were currently hospitalised with the virus.

"We continue to see concerning trends for Covid-19 ahead of the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online press conference.

Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative: White House

"Deaths are increasing in some parts of the Middle East and Asia, intensive care unit admissions are increasing in Europe and hospitalisations are increasing in several regions," he said.

But only 43 countries -- less than a quarter of the 194 WHO member states --- are reporting Covid deaths to the agency, and only 20 provide information about hospitalisations, he added.

"We estimate that there are hundreds of thousands of people in hospital now for Covid," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19.

"That is a worry given that when we get to colder months, in some countries, people tend to spend more time indoors together, and viruses that transmit through the air like Covid will take advantage of that," she added.

With influenza and RSV also circulating, Van Kerkhove emphasised the importance of testing, as well as vaccination.

Tedros said while there is not currently a single dominant Covid variant worldwide, the EG.5 Omicron subvariant is on the rise.

Small numbers of the highly mutated BA.2.86 subvariant have also now been detected in 11 countries, Tedros said. The WHO is "monitoring this variant closely to assess its transmissibility and potential impact," he added.

Preliminary data suggests that existing vaccines will give protection against BA.2.86, Van Kerkhove said.

One of WHO's biggest concerns was how few at-risk people had recently received a Covid jab, Tedros said, calling for the vulnerable not to wait to get a booster dose.

"The increase in hospitalisations and deaths shows that Covid-19 is here to stay, and that we will continue to need tools to fight it," Tedros said.

Last week, the WHO announced that a global knowledge-sharing platform about Covid called C-TAP had secured three new licensing agreements to transfer vaccine technologies.

WHO Covid pandemic Covid

Comments

1000 characters

WHO warns of 'concerning' Covid trends ahead of winter

Open-market: rupee continues to make giant strides against US dollar due to sentiment

Caretaker govt working on ‘Electricity Theft Control Act’ to curb losses

Inter-bank market: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

PTI’s Parvez Elahi sent on two-day physical remand

KSE-100 gains 316 points on rupee’s recovery in open market

Pakistan Embassy in US refutes visa refusal reports

More than 3,000 Pakistani-owned companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H12023

Treet Corp to venture into shaving foam business

EU tells Turkiye to 'address democracy' before membership

Read more stories