Markets

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 306-307 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 11:43am

The Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.25% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 306.4, a decrease of Re0.76, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee recorded a marginal fall against the US dollar to settle at 305.64 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, Business Recorder learnt that the government has yet to finalise relief in soaring electricity bills to consumers as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has conveyed its disagreement to the data provided by the federal government.

Internationally, the US dollar was firm on Tuesday and the Aussie under a little pressure as traders watched out for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate decision with bets that rates may have peaked.

Softer than expected inflation data for July has markets all but certain the cash rate will stay on hold at 4.1% when the RBA announces its decision in the next few hours, far lower than where US overnight rates are at about 5.25-5.5%.

Currency markets had been steady overnight, with volumes lightened by a US holiday and with little economic data to gauge whether global hiking cycles might also be at an end.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were mostly flat on Tuesday as data showing China’s economy was still struggling with a post-pandemic recovery offset expectations of an extension in supply cuts by leading OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Sep 05, 2023 12:26pm
So Hafiz & Co want to defeat economic indicators by updating software of market to artificially lowering the open market rate? Another destruction like 2013-18 ahead if this forceful strategy of PML-N in place, if continues at full throttle, I'll bet PKR 400/$ in grey(fair) market by Dec 2023.
