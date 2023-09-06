Lawyers demand polls within 90 days

ISLAMABAD: The lawyers’ representative demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan hold free and fair general elections within a period of 90 days as provided in Article 224 of the Constitution and President of Pakistan should play its constitutional role and announce the date of general elections.

All Pakistan lawyers’ representatives’ conference was held on Tuesday at the PBC office in Supreme Court Building, Islamabad.

It was resolved that political parties should take steps for holding of elections within 90 days and the Bar leadership would not allow the legal fraternity to be used for furthering any political agenda of any political party. Political parties are the main stakeholders and the interim government should organise an “All Parties Conference” on the recent “Economic Crisis” without wasting any time and the delegation of the Pakistan Bar Council will have a meeting with the Prime Minister in order to help build a political consensus.

The conference noticed with serious concern the recent exorbitant increase in electricity bills as well as extraordinary increase in petroleum prices. This has made the life of citizens miserable on one hand and on the other, the privileged class including the government officials and the public sector corporations are enjoying free electricity, gas, petrol and other facilities etc., which amounts to billions of rupees, therefore, it has been demanded from the Government that such privileges of all officials of the state or public sector corporations enjoying free of charge facilities on state expenses be stopped forthwith. The facilities available to elite class and a common man should be the same and there should be no discrimination. It was demanded from the designated Chief Justice of Pakistan that after taking oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan the references filed by the Pakistan Bar Council as well as Provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils against a Judge of the Supreme Court should be placed before the Supreme Judicial Council for consideration and disposal in accordance with law. The house demanded that all arrested advocates should be released immediately and further demanded for full implementations of the “Lawyers Protections Act” in letter and spirit.

It was also demanded that all missing persons should be produced before the Court of law immediately. The PBC meeting also decided that on Saturday (September 3) the lawyers throughout country will observe complete strike from all the courts and no lawyer will appear in any court to show solidarity with general public and protest regarding above issues.

It was also resolved that all high ranking officials from the Prime Minister to Secretary level of the Federal as well as Provincials Governments, who take pay from public exchequer should not be allowed to leave the Country after their retirement and their children should get education in public schools/Colleges and medical treatment from public hospitals.

It was further resolved that “All Pakistan Lawyers Convention” will be organized by the Punjab Bar Council under the patronage of the Pakistan Bar Council within couple of weeks for the Supremacy of the Constitution in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023