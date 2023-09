KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday lost a mammoth value on the local market with silver going down, traders said.

Gold prices slumped by Rs 6,300 to Rs 232,800 per tola and Rs 5,402 to Rs 199,588 per 10 grams.

Silver was traded for Rs 2,800 per tola,, down by Rs 100 and Rs 2400.54 per 10 grams, down by Rs 85.74.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $ 1,931 per ounce and silver for $ 23.60 per ounce, traders said.

