G20 per capita CO2 emissions from coal rise 7pc

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

SINGAPORE: Group of 20 nations have increased per capita emissions nearly 7% from coal-fired power since 2015, with China and India adding new plants, and Australia’s CO2 count per head nearly three times higher than the world average, research showed on Tuesday.

As the bloc gathers for a summit in India this week, as many as seven G20 members - China, Brazil, India, Japan, South Korea, South Africa and the United States - have not yet drawn up plans to phase down coal use, according to environment group Ember, which focuses on the global transition to clean electricity.

G20 countries account for 80% of world power sector emissions, with per capita CO2 from coal power at 1.6 tons last year, up from 1.5 tons in 2015 and significantly higher than a global average of 1.1 tons, Ember said.

China, the world’s biggest coal consumer and its biggest source of CO2, saw per capita emissions reach 3.1 tons in 2022, up 30% from 2015 despite the addition of 670 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity over the period.

Beijing has pledged to start reducing coal consumption, but not until its 2026-2030 planning period. China has continued to develop new coal-fired power plants, with 243 GW of coal-fired power approved or under construction, enough to power the whole of Germany, according to a recent study.

G20 coal CO2 emissions

