Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (September 05, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 04-09-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,300        235        20,535        20,535          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,755        252        22,007        22,007          NIL
===========================================================================

