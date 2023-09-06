CG Finland calls on IT Minister

ISLAMABAD: The Consul General of Pakistan in Finland and Chairman Finland-Pakistan Business Council, Wille Eerola, called on Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif, here on Tuesday.

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT welcomed Eerola in his office. During the meeting matters of mutual interest and related to increasing IT exports were discussed.

While talking to Eerola, Dr Saif said there were great opportunities for increasing Pakistan’s IT exports in Scandinavian countries. He said that the CEO of Nokia was coming soon to Pakistan, adding that Nokia 4G phones were being assembled in Pakistan. He said that 5G and 6G technology will be discussed with CEO Nokia.

On the occasion, Eerola congratulated Dr Saif on assuming the office of Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication.

