Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (September 05, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 320.00
Open Offer Rs 323.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (September 05, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 320.00
Open Offer Rs 323.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
Orient Rental / Sep 6
Orient Rental Mod(ORM)
|
6.70
▲ 0.65 (10.74%)
|
Quetta Textile / Sep 6
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
10.86
▲ 1.00 (10.14%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Sep 6
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
7.39
▲ 0.60 (8.84%)
|
Gammon Pak / Sep 6
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
5.15
▲ 0.38 (7.97%)
|
Saif Textile / Sep 6
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
8.90
▲ 0.64 (7.75%)
|
Prosperity Weav / Sep 6
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited(PRWM)
|
29.03
▲ 2.03 (7.52%)
|
Ghandhara Tyre / Sep 6
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited(GTYR)
|
22.78
▲ 1.59 (7.50%)
|
Chashma / Sep 6
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
46.63
▲ 3.25 (7.49%)
|
Gadoon Textile / Sep 6
Gadoon Textile Mills Limited(GADT)
|
202.14
▲ 13.63 (7.23%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / Sep 6
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
26.50
▲ 1.77 (7.16%)
|Stock
|Price
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 6
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
1.87
▼ -0.33 (-15.00%)
|
Bank AL-Habib / Sep 6
Bank AL Habib Limited(BAHL)
|
46.60
▼ -6.35 (-11.99%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Sep 6
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
9.66
▼ -1.00 (-9.38%)
|
Imperial Limited / Sep 6
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
11.84
▼ -1.00 (-7.79%)
|
Asim Textile / Sep 6
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
17.70
▼ -1.44 (-7.52%)
|
Mehmood Tex / Sep 6
Mehmood Textile Mills Limited(MEHT)
|
542.47
▼ -43.98 (-7.50%)
|
Hira Textile / Sep 6
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
1.38
▼ -0.11 (-7.38%)
|
Cres.Star Ins. / Sep 6
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
2.08
▼ -0.16 (-7.14%)
|
B.R.R. Guardian / Sep 6
B.R.R. Guardian Limited(BRRG)
|
11.85
▼ -0.90 (-7.06%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Sep 6
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
88
▼ -6.50 (-6.88%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
21,839,034
▲ 0.00
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Sep 6
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
11,268,667
▼ -0.23
|
Dewan Motors / Sep 6
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
8,848,489
▲ 0.01
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 6
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
8,428,692
▼ -0.07
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 6
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
8,420,348
▲ 0.74
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 6
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
6,732,930
▼ -0.15
|
Lalpir Power / Sep 6
Lalpir Power Limited(LPL)
|
4,815,000
▼ -0.30
|
Nishat ChunPow / Sep 6
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
4,399,500
▼ -0.36
|
Symmetry Group / Sep 6
Symmetry Group Limited(SYM)
|
3,993,000
▲ 0.03
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 6
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
3,959,085
▼ -0.33
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 5
|
307.20
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 5
|
307
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 5
|
147.69
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 5
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 5
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Sep 5
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 4
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 5
|
4496.83
|
India Sensex / Sep 5
|
65780.26
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 5
|
33036.76
|
Nasdaq / Sep 5
|
14020.95
|
Hang Seng / Sep 5
|
18456.91
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 5
|
7437.93
|
Dow Jones / Sep 5
|
34641.97
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 5
|
15771.71
|
France CAC40 / Sep 5
|
7254.72
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 4
|
21035
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 5
|
86.69
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 5
|
199588
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 5
|
1926.31
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 5
|
88.76
Comments