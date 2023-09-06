WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 5, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Sep-23 31-Aug-23 30-Aug-23 29-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103549 0.103144 0.103093 0.103445 Euro 0.815329 0.817179 0.818407 0.814716 Japanese yen 0.005163 0.0051476 0.005149 0.0051485 U.K. pound 0.95326 0.953426 0.952152 0.949371 U.S. dollar 0.751871 0.751913 0.751798 0.754157 Algerian dinar 0.005515 0.0055234 0.0055152 0.0055241 Australian dollar 0.486536 0.487616 0.486789 0.48613 Botswana pula 0.055413 0.0557168 0.0559338 0.0560339 Brazilian real 0.152472 0.152787 0.154541 0.154858 Brunei dollar 0.556849 0.555981 0.557273 Canadian dollar 0.553661 0.555697 0.555447 0.554813 Chilean peso 0.000881 0.0008802 0.0008766 0.0008884 Czech koruna 0.0339771 0.0339826 0.0337174 Danish krone 0.1094 0.109655 0.109808 0.109316 Indian rupee 0.009095 0.0090944 0.009083 0.0091247 Israeli New Shekel 0.198121 0.19782 0.197946 0.198045 Korean won 0.000569 0.000569 0.0005687 0.0005703 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44247 2.4413 2.44816 Malaysian ringgit 0.162006 0.162095 0.162289 Mauritian rupee 0.016524 0.0164716 0.0164714 0.0164157 Mexican peso 0.04394 0.0444472 0.0448896 0.0447831 New Zealand dollar 0.449393 0.448704 0.447508 0.445971 Norwegian krone 0.070985 0.0705684 0.0708822 0.0704497 Omani rial 1.95556 1.95526 1.9614 Peruvian sol 0.20387 0.20366 0.204434 Philippine peso 0.0132608 0.0132691 0.0133093 Polish zloty 0.182214 0.183063 0.182622 0.182424 Qatari riyal 0.20657 0.206538 0.207186 Russian ruble 0.007804 0.0078052 0.0078371 0.0078799 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20051 0.200479 0.201109 Singapore dollar 0.556849 0.555981 0.557273 South African rand 0.040076 0.0402372 0.040473 0.0408069 Swedish krona 0.068704 0.0691936 0.0689805 0.0687435 Swiss franc 0.851834 0.853283 0.855093 0.852059 Thai baht 0.021449 0.021525 0.0214279 0.0214347 Trinidadian dollar 0.111703 0.111763 0.111501 U.A.E. dirham 0.204741 0.20471 0.205352 Uruguayan peso 0.019956 0.0200019 0.0199511 0.0199576 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

