WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 5, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 1-Sep-23 31-Aug-23 30-Aug-23 29-Aug-23
Chinese yuan 0.103549 0.103144 0.103093 0.103445
Euro 0.815329 0.817179 0.818407 0.814716
Japanese yen 0.005163 0.0051476 0.005149 0.0051485
U.K. pound 0.95326 0.953426 0.952152 0.949371
U.S. dollar 0.751871 0.751913 0.751798 0.754157
Algerian dinar 0.005515 0.0055234 0.0055152 0.0055241
Australian dollar 0.486536 0.487616 0.486789 0.48613
Botswana pula 0.055413 0.0557168 0.0559338 0.0560339
Brazilian real 0.152472 0.152787 0.154541 0.154858
Brunei dollar 0.556849 0.555981 0.557273
Canadian dollar 0.553661 0.555697 0.555447 0.554813
Chilean peso 0.000881 0.0008802 0.0008766 0.0008884
Czech koruna 0.0339771 0.0339826 0.0337174
Danish krone 0.1094 0.109655 0.109808 0.109316
Indian rupee 0.009095 0.0090944 0.009083 0.0091247
Israeli New Shekel 0.198121 0.19782 0.197946 0.198045
Korean won 0.000569 0.000569 0.0005687 0.0005703
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44247 2.4413 2.44816
Malaysian ringgit 0.162006 0.162095 0.162289
Mauritian rupee 0.016524 0.0164716 0.0164714 0.0164157
Mexican peso 0.04394 0.0444472 0.0448896 0.0447831
New Zealand dollar 0.449393 0.448704 0.447508 0.445971
Norwegian krone 0.070985 0.0705684 0.0708822 0.0704497
Omani rial 1.95556 1.95526 1.9614
Peruvian sol 0.20387 0.20366 0.204434
Philippine peso 0.0132608 0.0132691 0.0133093
Polish zloty 0.182214 0.183063 0.182622 0.182424
Qatari riyal 0.20657 0.206538 0.207186
Russian ruble 0.007804 0.0078052 0.0078371 0.0078799
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20051 0.200479 0.201109
Singapore dollar 0.556849 0.555981 0.557273
South African rand 0.040076 0.0402372 0.040473 0.0408069
Swedish krona 0.068704 0.0691936 0.0689805 0.0687435
Swiss franc 0.851834 0.853283 0.855093 0.852059
Thai baht 0.021449 0.021525 0.0214279 0.0214347
Trinidadian dollar 0.111703 0.111763 0.111501
U.A.E. dirham 0.204741 0.20471 0.205352
Uruguayan peso 0.019956 0.0200019 0.0199511 0.0199576
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
