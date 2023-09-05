BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
COAS reaches Uzbekistan for two-day official visit

  • Visit is intended to enhance defense cooperation and military-to-military communication, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 5, 2023 11:01pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, is on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan, the military's media wing reported on Tuesday. The statement didn't specify when the army chief arrived in the country.

The visit is intended to enhance defense cooperation and military-to-military communication, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the tour, the COAS met with H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of Uzbekistan, the defense minister, as well as the chairman and secretary of the country's state security service.

The ISPR said that throughout the meetings, the COAS placed a strong emphasis on enhancing intelligence sharing and mutual training cooperation.

According to the statement, COAS valued the level of readiness and training of the Uzbekistan Military Forces as well as their comprehension of regional security problems.

On arrival at the Ministry of Defense, COAS was given a warm welcome and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent.

The COAS also placed a floral wreath at the Tashkent Martyrs' Memorial Complex.

