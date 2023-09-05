BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
US stocks slip as traders assess signs of slowing economy

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2023 07:19pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks stumbled early Tuesday after a long weekend, as investors digested signs of a slowing US economy on cooler hiring figures released last week.

Shortly after trading began, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent to 34,813.78.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent to 4,503.68, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 0.4 percent to 13,972.41.

On Friday, US Labor Department data showed that unemployment picked up in August while wage gains moderated – signs that the red-hot labor market is cooling.

But amid heightened hopes that inflation can be reduced without triggering a major downturn, Goldman Sachs cut its probability of the US suffering a recession to 15 percent.

“The hesitation now is partly a function of last week’s solid returns, which came on light volume, and some assumptions that the market might have a little cooling off period,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com.

He added that the main market drivers “have a mostly company-specific angle” with Airbnb and Blackstone shares rising after news that they would be added to the S&P 500.

Airbnb rose 7.1 percent while Blackstone edged up 3.2 percent.

While the market had a big rally this year, it paused in August to assess these moves and “now investors are looking for clues on what the rest of the year will bring,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

“We saw more economic weakness out of China. We saw more economic weakness out of Europe,” he said, adding that China has been a good proxy for the global economy.

“There’s not a lot of confidence in this rally for many reasons,” he said.

Meanwhile, British chipmaker Arm said Tuesday it is aiming for a valuation of up to $52 billion when it lists on the New York Stock Exchange this month.

Wall Street US stocks

