BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

Reuters Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 5, 2023 06:55pm

LONDON: Oil prices jumped about 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December.

Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44, or about 1.6%, to $90.44 a barrel by 1334 GMT, eclipsing the $90 level for the first time since last November.

Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) October futures rose $1.85, or about 2%, to $87.4.

Oil edges up on prospect of extended OPEC+ supply cuts

Riyadh’s decision to extend its 1 million bpd voluntary cut will be reviewed monthly to consider whether to deepen the cut or increase production, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia was widely expected to extend its voluntary cuts into October.

Fellow OPEC+ member Russia also prolonged its voluntary cuts through the end of the year “to maintain stability and balance” on oil markets, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

The world’s second-largest oil exporter is reducing exports by 300,000 bpd for the period. It has been cutting output and exports in tandem with Saudi Arabia on top of existing OPEC+ supply reductions.

Russia had said it would cut oil exports voluntarily by 500,000 bpd, about 5% of its output, in August and by 300,000 bpd in September. Russia is also reducing its oil production by 500,000 bpd until the end of 2024.

OPEC+ Oil prices Oil Brent crude oil WTI crude

