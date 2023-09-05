Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has asked the power sector to take immediate action against electricity defaulters in collaboration with the provinces and law enforcement agencies.

A review meeting of the power sector was presided over by the caretaker prime minister which was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister, Ahad Khan Cheema and senior officials concerned.

The caretaker premier was given a detailed briefing on the electricity sector, the overall production capacity of electricity, production and delivery throughout the year and the energy mix used for it.

The meeting was also briefed on the losses of the electricity system across the country and about less recovery and figures of losses in collections of distribution companies and theft were also presented.

The meeting was also informed about the progress on the establishment of the electricity energy market in the country.

The meeting was further briefed that the establishment of the energy market will effectively increase the capacity and efficiency of the electricity sector, which will benefit twenty-seven million domestic consumers.

The prime minister directed that immediate action should be undertaken against those involved in electricity theft, report on the progress should be submitted on a daily basis, besides effective measures should be taken to reduce the losses of the distribution companies.

He also sought a comprehensive plan for the implementation of the transformer metering project.

He also stated that a plan should be prepared for small hydel projects under the guidance of experts and submitted. Such projects will not only generate low-cost electricity but will also help in reducing the harmful effects of climate change.

The premier added that local coal should be preferred instead of expensive imported coal in coal power generation projects and work on the construction of 2,400 MW solar power projects should be started as soon as possible and transparency should be ensured in the entire process. The government will take all possible steps to reduce the circular debt of the power sector.

