BAFL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 16.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.25%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.51%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
MLCF 28.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.46%)
OGDC 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.94 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.23%)
PPL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.7%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 23 (0.5%)
BR30 16,126 Increased By 109.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,892 Increased By 185 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Zaheer Abbasi Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 5, 2023 09:59am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has asked the power sector to take immediate action against electricity defaulters in collaboration with the provinces and law enforcement agencies.

A review meeting of the power sector was presided over by the caretaker prime minister which was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister, Ahad Khan Cheema and senior officials concerned.

The caretaker premier was given a detailed briefing on the electricity sector, the overall production capacity of electricity, production and delivery throughout the year and the energy mix used for it.

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

The meeting was also briefed on the losses of the electricity system across the country and about less recovery and figures of losses in collections of distribution companies and theft were also presented.

The meeting was also informed about the progress on the establishment of the electricity energy market in the country.

The meeting was further briefed that the establishment of the energy market will effectively increase the capacity and efficiency of the electricity sector, which will benefit twenty-seven million domestic consumers.

The prime minister directed that immediate action should be undertaken against those involved in electricity theft, report on the progress should be submitted on a daily basis, besides effective measures should be taken to reduce the losses of the distribution companies.

He also sought a comprehensive plan for the implementation of the transformer metering project.

He also stated that a plan should be prepared for small hydel projects under the guidance of experts and submitted. Such projects will not only generate low-cost electricity but will also help in reducing the harmful effects of climate change.

The premier added that local coal should be preferred instead of expensive imported coal in coal power generation projects and work on the construction of 2,400 MW solar power projects should be started as soon as possible and transparency should be ensured in the entire process. The government will take all possible steps to reduce the circular debt of the power sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LEAs power sector Power Division power tariffs electricity bills provinces Power tariff hike electricity theft inflated power bills electricity defaulters

Comments

1000 characters
Pakman Sep 05, 2023 07:28am
This interim Govt should be discussing elections, with the public and the generals.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories