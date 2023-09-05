BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Malaysian palm oil down

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday, dragged down by weaker rival oils on the Dalian and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchanges.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange traded 55 ringgit lower, or 1.36%, at 3,985 ringgit ($856.62) per metric ton on its closing.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.97%, while its palm oil contract was down 2.00%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade was closed on Monday for Labor Day holiday.

“The new week has started with CBOT on holiday. The futures opened gap lower and trading down following sharply lower Dalian’s Palm Olein and Soy oil and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) Rapeseed oil futures,” Anilkumar Bagani, head of research from Sunvin Group India, said.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price for the Sept. 1-15 period at $805.20 per ton, which put the CPO export tax and levy at $33 per ton and $85 per ton, respectively, for the period.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August fell 3% to 1,201,488 tons from 1,238,438 tons shipped during July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

