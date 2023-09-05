BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
DGKC 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.48%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.33%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
MLCF 28.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.99%)
OGDC 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.3%)
PPL 68.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
PRL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
TRG 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 21.4 (0.47%)
BR30 16,132 Increased By 115.9 (0.72%)
KSE100 45,886 Increased By 178.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,250 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Free medical consultations: Zong 4G, Sehat Kahani join hands

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Zong 4G, the leading telecom company in Pakistan and Sehat Kahani, a pioneering digital healthcare platform, have extended their partnership to provide free medical consultations on the Sehat Kahani app.

This exclusive partnership aims to combine the strength of technology and telecommunications to provide users with up to 10,000 free medical consultations, fostering improved healthcare access across Pakistan.

In this exceptional initiative, users of the Sehat Kahani retail app and Zong 4G subscribers can avail the free consultations using the promo code “ZONGSEHAT.” This is a testament to both organisations’ shared commitment to prioritise the health and well-being of Pakistan’s citizens.

“Our partnership with Sehat Kahani is testament to our commitment for making health inclusive for all strata of the society. Our connectivity is not only empowering people, but it is ensuring, the services like health and education is accessible for everyone. We are firmly committed to supporting sustainability causes and will continue to develop and provide innovative solutions can help to create a more sustainable future for all,” shared the spokesperson of Zong 4G.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Zong 4G Sehat Kahani app Free medical consultations ZONGSEHAT

Comments

1000 characters

Free medical consultations: Zong 4G, Sehat Kahani join hands

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories