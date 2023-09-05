Free medical consultations: Zong 4G, Sehat Kahani join hands

KARACHI: Zong 4G, the leading telecom company in Pakistan and Sehat Kahani, a pioneering digital healthcare platform, have extended their partnership to provide free medical consultations on the Sehat Kahani app.

This exclusive partnership aims to combine the strength of technology and telecommunications to provide users with up to 10,000 free medical consultations, fostering improved healthcare access across Pakistan.

In this exceptional initiative, users of the Sehat Kahani retail app and Zong 4G subscribers can avail the free consultations using the promo code “ZONGSEHAT.” This is a testament to both organisations’ shared commitment to prioritise the health and well-being of Pakistan’s citizens.

“Our partnership with Sehat Kahani is testament to our commitment for making health inclusive for all strata of the society. Our connectivity is not only empowering people, but it is ensuring, the services like health and education is accessible for everyone. We are firmly committed to supporting sustainability causes and will continue to develop and provide innovative solutions can help to create a more sustainable future for all,” shared the spokesperson of Zong 4G.

