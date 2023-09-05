Askari Bank inaugurates PAC Kamra Branch

KARACHI: Askari Bank Limited (AKBL) is continuously moving towards enhancing its services for customers with the inauguration of its PAC Kamra Branch. The ceremony was inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan SI(M), Chairman PAC Kamra and Arif R Bokhari, President & CEO, AKBL.

AKBL’s PAC Kamra Branch offers a wide range of banking solutions. The branch is staffed with professionals who are equipped to provide high-quality services to its customers.

Highlighting the occasion, Bokhari said, “Askari Bank has been consistently providing quality experience to its clientele. The expansion of our branch network shows the bank’s commitment towards increasing its footprint to cater to the diverse banking needs of residents of Kamra.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023