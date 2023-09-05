BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
DGKC 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.67%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.4%)
HUBC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
MLCF 28.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.48%)
PPL 68.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
PRL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 21.7 (0.47%)
BR30 16,132 Increased By 115.6 (0.72%)
KSE100 45,887 Increased By 179.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,249 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Askari Bank inaugurates PAC Kamra Branch

Press Release Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Askari Bank Limited (AKBL) is continuously moving towards enhancing its services for customers with the inauguration of its PAC Kamra Branch. The ceremony was inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan SI(M), Chairman PAC Kamra and Arif R Bokhari, President & CEO, AKBL.

AKBL’s PAC Kamra Branch offers a wide range of banking solutions. The branch is staffed with professionals who are equipped to provide high-quality services to its customers.

Highlighting the occasion, Bokhari said, “Askari Bank has been consistently providing quality experience to its clientele. The expansion of our branch network shows the bank’s commitment towards increasing its footprint to cater to the diverse banking needs of residents of Kamra.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Askari Bank Limited AKBL PAC Kamra Branch

Comments

1000 characters

Askari Bank inaugurates PAC Kamra Branch

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories