JI’s Karachi chapter to hold sit-ins outside KE HQ, Governor’s House

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi is going to spur protest sit-ins and demonstrations at K-Electric headquarters and the Governor Sindh House against the soaring inflation and costlier electricity.

“The peaceful resistance against mafias is essential for the survival of Pakistan,” JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Monday.

He spelled out his party’s “peaceful” resistance movement through protest sit-ins outside the K-Electric headquarters and IBCs and the Sindh Governor House against the steep hike in petrol and electricity prices.

He also threw down challenge at the interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar for a debate on the country’s inflation that took place from the economic ills. He said that his party has a solution to arrest the inflation.

“Kakar sahib have some courage and come forward,” he said that “the interim PM is keen of lecturing the masses but never tells the nation about those who are plundering the national exchequer”.

The JI has been galvanizing the public against the “mafias” he said, and added that his party has all the options including a prolonged sit-in at the capital city, long train march etc., if the interim rule government failed to solve the issues.

Hafiz censured the previous governments for paying off the power bills to the IPPs against the “fake” electricity production of 9,000 megawatts, saying that “is not actually generated”.

“The project Bilawal” has crashed and chances for PPP to form the next government in the Sindh province are “thin”, he said that the public in the province are protesting against the “patrons of bandits”. He thanked the public and traders for their support to help succeed the shutter-down strike on the call of his party last weekend in the city and other parts of the country against the inflation.

