PTI takes exception to PM’s stance on May 9 events

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson called Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s statement in the context of May 9 events “very surprising and concerning” and reiterated the party’s demand to constitute an empowered judicial commission to bring the truth before the nation without any further delay.

Reacting to the caretaker PM’s interview to a private TV, the PTI spokesperson said that the caretaker prime minister gave statements on all issues except holding free, fair and transparent polls within the constitutionally-mandated timeframe, “which clearly reflected that apparently, he is still unable to properly realise his constitutional mandate and responsibilities.”

He reminded that Kakar’s government had the sole responsibility to hold free, fair, and transparent elections within the stipulated period of 90 days. He stated that ironically, the caretaker prime minister seemed to be talking and making statements on every topic apart from the holding of the polls.

He made it clear that the country could no longer tolerate flawed and misleading statements at the government level. “These sorts of narratives undoubtedly seemed to be an attempt to conceal the facts related to events of May 9, which the nation does not accept come what may,” he claimed. He said that the nation is still waiting for an impartial and high-level judicial probe into all aspects of the events of May 9 to unmask the truth.

“If the caretaker prime minister has any credible evidence related to May 9 events he should present before the nation forthwith, because unsubstantiated rhetoric on sensitive national issues by the state officials, especially the caretaker government was a cause of anarchy and chaos in the country.”

